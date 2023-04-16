Football

Bengaluru FC enters Super Cup semifinals with 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters

Super Cup 2023: Bengaluru FC played 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters to ensure its qualification in the semifinals of the Super Cup 2023.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Kozhikode 16 April, 2023 22:51 IST
Roy Krishna, who scored for Bengaluru FC, in action against Kerala Blasters in the Super Cup.

Roy Krishna, who scored for Bengaluru FC, in action against Kerala Blasters in the Super Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru FC drew 1-1 with Kerala Blasters to finish on top of Group A and qualify for the semifinals of the Super Cup 2023 at the EMS Corporation Stadium here on Sunday.

Bengaluru and Blasters were coming face-to-face after their acrimonious match last month in the ISL play-off, in which the latter had walked off over a decision by the referee.

So right from the time the groupings for the Super Cup were announced, this was the match that football fans were looking forward to.

The match didn’t disappoint, as both sides produced some fine end-to-end football. There was a full house for the Super Cup match.

Most of them were cheering for Kerala Blasters, the club from their home State, but they were in for a big disappointment, as the draw just wasn’t enough.

BFC went ahead in the 23rd minute, through Roy Krishna. He was set up by Javi Hernandez with a superb pass. Roy beat the goalkeeper Sachin Suresh, and the defender on the goalline Victor Mongil couldn’t avoid the calamity.

Blasters’ efforts for the equaliser bore fruit with Diamantakos Dimitrios, following a cross from the right by Hormipam Ruivah in the 77th minute.

For the Blues, the draw, thanks to RoundGlass Punjab – which defeated Sreenidi Deccan 1-0 at Manjeri – set up its final-four clash against Jamshedpur FC on April 21.

