What happened when the last time the two sides met?

The first-ever Indian Super League knockout match didn’t deserve the finish it got. ​Kerala Blasters, ​led by its coach Ivan Vukomanovic, walked off the pitch protesting an extra-time goal scored by Bengaluru FC’s Sunil Chhetri, and thus ended up forfeiting the tie.

The 1-0 scoreline at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday sent BFC through to the semifinal where it will face Mumbai City FC.

In the 97th minute, Chhetri took a free-kick early, even as the Blasters players were making up their minds about the wall, and the ball soared into the unguarded net, over goalie Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

Even as the home faithful went into raptures, the miffed Blasters players chose to protest in the least desirable way. There were parleys for about 20 minutes, before the Match Commissioner handed BFC the game.