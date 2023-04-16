Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Super Cup match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters being played at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.
Diamantakos tries to attack with a long ball delivered towards him but Jhingan comes in his way and earns a free-kick to nip that development in the bud.
Bengaluru FC is enjoying early possession as it looks to maintain control and attack with slow build-up.
The Hero Super Cup match between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC is underway in Kozhikode. KBFC starts in white from left to right while BFC starts in blue from the other end.
The players are on the field, the formalities are done and just minutes remain in what promises to be an exciting contest between arch-rivals.
I think it’s always a good contest between the two teams. Pleayers look forward to such matches and for sure, we want to win the match.
Bengaluru FC has made just two changes from its previous game, a victory over RoundGlass Punjab, wherein Roy Krishna and Udanta Singh start in attack.
Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, has made seven changes to the starting team that lost to Sreenidi Deccan. Giannou, Mongil, Danish, Saheef, Saurav and Vibin all get the chance to help KBFC in what is its last bid to make it to the semifinal.
The first-ever Indian Super League knockout match didn’t deserve the finish it got. Kerala Blasters, led by its coach Ivan Vukomanovic, walked off the pitch protesting an extra-time goal scored by Bengaluru FC’s Sunil Chhetri, and thus ended up forfeiting the tie.
The 1-0 scoreline at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday sent BFC through to the semifinal where it will face Mumbai City FC.
In the 97th minute, Chhetri took a free-kick early, even as the Blasters players were making up their minds about the wall, and the ball soared into the unguarded net, over goalie Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.
Even as the home faithful went into raptures, the miffed Blasters players chose to protest in the least desirable way. There were parleys for about 20 minutes, before the Match Commissioner handed BFC the game.
The Southern derby brings with itself its own share of controversies and results. The two teams after meeting for the first time since the ISL play-off clash at the Kanteerava Stadium.
Played: 13 | Bengaluru FC wins: 8 | Draws: 2 | Kerala Blasters wins: 3
Bengaluru FC: Sandhu (GK); Bruno, Jhingan, Namgyal, Roshan; Javi, Suresh, Rohit; Sivasakthi, Krishna, Chhetri
Kerala Blasters: Sachin (GK), Saheef, Danish, Vibin, Nishu, Dimi, Rahul, Mongil, Leskovic, Saurav, Giannou
Bengaluru FC’s quest for a spot in the 2023 Super Cup semifinal reaches a crucial juncture, when the Blues face Kerala Blasters in their final Group A encounter at the EMS Corporation Stadium, in Kozhikode, on Sunday.
The clash, which will be played in parallel with the other Group A match between RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan, pits a three-way battle between the Blues, the Blasters and Sreenidi that will determine which side makes it through to the semifinals.
“It was nice to get the win and the clean sheet in the last game. But the focus firmly remains on what we need to do to win the next game. The significance of the game on Sunday makes it a massive game for us,” said Bengaluru FC Head Coach Simon Grayson, ahead of Sunday’s encounter.
The two sides come into Sunday’s game on the back of contrasting results. Bengaluru posted its first win of the tournament with a 2-0 win against RoundGlass Punjab, whereas the Men in Yellow lost to Deccan by the same scoreline.
