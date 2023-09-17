MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mendy comes on for Lorient, first match in two years after sex trial acquittal

The 29-year-old ex-Manchester City and France defender was introduced in the 70th minute of Lorient’s 2-2 French Ligue 1 draw against Monaco.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 19:19 IST , Lorient - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Lorient’s defender Benjamin Mendy.
Lorient’s defender Benjamin Mendy. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Lorient’s defender Benjamin Mendy. | Photo Credit: AFP

Benjamin Mendy, acquitted in a sex offences trial in England in July, came on for Lorient on Sunday for his first game in two years.

ALSO READ
VIDEO: Guardiola proud of team and new signing Doku

The 29-year-old ex-Manchester City and France defender was introduced in the 70th minute of Lorient’s 2-2 French Ligue 1 draw against Monaco.

His last competitive game before this was back in August 2021 in the Premier League for City against Tottenham.

Mendy’s acquittal two months ago ended a three-year court process.

He signed for Lorient a week after his trial ended.

ALSO READ
Igor Stimac: No training session before China game, we will give tactical preparation on flight

The player, who would have faced a lengthy jail term if convicted, had previously been cleared in January of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault following a six-month trial.

Jurors in that trial had been unable to reach a verdict on two other counts, triggering the retrial.

Mendy, whose contract with English and European champions Manchester City expired at the end of June, denied all the charges against him.

Mendy has 10 international caps and was part of the France squad that won the 2018 World Cup.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ligue 1 /

Lorient /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mendy comes on for Lorient, first match in two years after sex trial acquittal
    AFP
  2. Siraj gives Man of the Match prize money worth Rs 4.15 lakh to Colombo ground staff
    Team Sportstar
  3. England announces World Cup 2023 squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chillingly efficient demolition, primeval bliss of running: Siraj of September 17 becomes a glorious chapter in cricket history
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Mendy comes on for Lorient, first match in two years after sex trial acquittal
    AFP
  2. Bellingham not weighed down by Real Madrid shirt, says Ancelotti
    Reuters
  3. Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title
    AP
  4. Premier League: I’ve got many strengths, says Postecoglou, after 50th home game unbeaten
    Reuters
  5. Wilson penalty gets Newcastle back to winning ways with 1-0 victory against Brentford
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mendy comes on for Lorient, first match in two years after sex trial acquittal
    AFP
  2. Siraj gives Man of the Match prize money worth Rs 4.15 lakh to Colombo ground staff
    Team Sportstar
  3. England announces World Cup 2023 squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chillingly efficient demolition, primeval bliss of running: Siraj of September 17 becomes a glorious chapter in cricket history
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment