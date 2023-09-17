MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bellingham not weighed down by Real Madrid shirt, says Ancelotti

Bellingham is currently the top scorer in LaLiga with five goals, helping Real top the standings after wins in all four league games so far, and also starred in England’s 3-1 win over Scotland in a friendly on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 12:23 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti shakes hands with Jude Bellingham after a La Liga match.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti shakes hands with Jude Bellingham after a La Liga match. | Photo Credit: Vincent West/REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti shakes hands with Jude Bellingham after a La Liga match. | Photo Credit: Vincent West/REUTERS

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he is confident Jude Bellingham can cope with sky-high expectations at the club after the England midfielder’s sparkling start to life in the Spanish capital.

Bellingham, 20, joined Real from Borussia Dortmund in June for 103 million euros ($109.75 million) and said at the time that his decision to sign for the 14-times European champions was driven by a desire to add to the club’s rich football history.

He is currently the top scorer in LaLiga with five goals, helping Real top the standings after wins in all four league games so far, and also starred in England’s 3-1 win over Scotland in a friendly on Tuesday.

READ MORE | Bellingham unlocking a new dimension of his midfield prowess under Ancelotti’s tutelage

“He’s playing in an important league and at an important club. He’s doing very well and I’m not surprised,” Ancelotti told reporters on Saturday. “Good players with personality suffer a bit less than the others.

“A player with personality above all, more than quality, means that an important shirt like Real Madrid’s doesn’t weigh so much.”

Ancelotti praised the consistency of Bellingham’s performances and believes he will remain grounded despite the increased attention.

“He’s a player who’s very focused, very serious, very professional,” he said. “He’s not someone who could lose his head if someone speaks well of him.

“He shows consistency and he has great physical strength. I don’t know how many goals he can score, but he has to maintain this consistency because he helps us a lot in our attacking play.”

Real hosts 10th-placed Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Related Topics

Jude Bellingham /

Real Madrid /

Carlo Ancelotti /

La Liga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bellingham not weighed down by Real Madrid shirt, says Ancelotti
    Reuters
  2. Ngamgouhou Mate, India U-16 football captain, pines for home and a chance to train with teammates again
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Barbora Krejcikova wins San Diego Open, beating Sofia Kenin 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
    AP
  4. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    V.S. Aravind ,V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Elavenil strikes gold in Rio Shooting World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bellingham not weighed down by Real Madrid shirt, says Ancelotti
    Reuters
  2. Indian Football: Pyari Xaxa, the ‘Ferrari’ of the women’s team is ready to shine at Asian Games 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title
    AP
  4. Premier League: I’ve got many strengths, says Postecoglou, after 50th home game unbeaten
    Reuters
  5. Wilson penalty gets Newcastle back to winning ways with 1-0 victory against Brentford
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bellingham not weighed down by Real Madrid shirt, says Ancelotti
    Reuters
  2. Ngamgouhou Mate, India U-16 football captain, pines for home and a chance to train with teammates again
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Barbora Krejcikova wins San Diego Open, beating Sofia Kenin 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
    AP
  4. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    V.S. Aravind ,V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Elavenil strikes gold in Rio Shooting World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment