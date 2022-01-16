Football

AFCON 2021: Three-match ban for Ghana’s Tetteh after post-match punch

Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh has been handed a three-match ban for punching a Gabon opponent in a post-match fracas in the Africa Cup of Nations.

YAOUNDE 16 January, 2022 11:42 IST

Gabon forward Aaron Boupendza lies on the ground after being punched by Benjamin Tetteh, on Friday.   -  AFP

Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh has been handed a three-match ban for punching a Gabon opponent in a post-match fracas after a testy 1-1 draw at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Friday.

Tetteh knocked down Aaron Boupendza of Gabon as players and officials traded blows after the game in an unsavoury fracas.

He was red-carded when the referee was informed of the incident by VAR but refused to come out of the changing rooms to be shown the card after the Group C clash in Yaounde.

The Confederation of African Football on Saturday handed the 24-year-old, who had only been on the field for the last three minutes as a substitute, an extra one-match suspension for violent conduct on top of the automatic two-match ban.

