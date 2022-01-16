Football Football AFCON 2021: Three-match ban for Ghana’s Tetteh after post-match punch Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh has been handed a three-match ban for punching a Gabon opponent in a post-match fracas in the Africa Cup of Nations. Reuters YAOUNDE 16 January, 2022 11:42 IST Gabon forward Aaron Boupendza lies on the ground after being punched by Benjamin Tetteh, on Friday. - AFP Reuters YAOUNDE 16 January, 2022 11:42 IST Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh has been handed a three-match ban for punching a Gabon opponent in a post-match fracas after a testy 1-1 draw at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Friday.Tetteh knocked down Aaron Boupendza of Gabon as players and officials traded blows after the game in an unsavoury fracas.ALSO READ - Salah goal gives Egypt narrow win over Guinea BissauHe was red-carded when the referee was informed of the incident by VAR but refused to come out of the changing rooms to be shown the card after the Group C clash in Yaounde.The Confederation of African Football on Saturday handed the 24-year-old, who had only been on the field for the last three minutes as a substitute, an extra one-match suspension for violent conduct on top of the automatic two-match ban. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :