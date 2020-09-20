Football Football Bhawanipore FC players test COVID-19 positive ahead of I-League qualifiers Bhawanipore FC's goalkeeper Akash Mondal and midfielder Sudipto Malakar have tested positive for COVID-19 during the club's I-League qualifiers preparatory camp. PTI Kolkata 20 September, 2020 19:01 IST Bhawanipore FC will begin its I-League qualifiers campaign against FC Bengaluru United at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 8. - K. R. Deepak PTI Kolkata 20 September, 2020 19:01 IST Bhawanipore FC’s preparations for the upcoming I-League qualifiers suffered a setback after two of its players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.Goalkeeper Akash Mondal and midfielder Sudipto Malakar's tests returned positive following RT-PCR tests of all the 40 players and support staff during the camp.“They did not have any symptoms. They will be in home isolation now. After four days they will be tested again,” coach Sankarlal Chakraborty told PTI.RELATED| I-League Qualifiers: AIFF to follow Zero-tolerance policy to ensure teams' safety The team has been training for about a month now after a long lay-off. “The camp won’t be affected. Only two out of the 40 in the camp were returned positive. Our preparation is going great and we are doing our best for qualification,” he added.Bhawanipore will begin its I-League qualifiers campaign against FC Bengaluru United at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 8 at 12.30 pm.Chakraborty, however, was unhappy with the match timing. “Everyone will be coming after a prolonged lay-off and it’s not the way to start a tournament. We have two matches at 12.30pm,” he said.RELATED| I-League Qualifiers - Full list of fixtures Two Kolkata teams, Bhawanipore and Mohammedan Sporting, along with three others -- ARA FC, Garhwal FC and FC Bengaluru United -- will compete against each other once in a round-robin format to determine the sole qualifying team.Singling out Mohammedan Sporting as his side's strongest opponent, he said: “Obviously Mohammedan Sporting are one of the top teams. They have some good players. Also, the weight of the history of the club is also a huge motivator for the players.“They know the kind of love and adoration they would get from their fans, if they do gain promotion. I believe that this support will be an added advantage for them,” he said.RELATED| Yan Law confident of Mohammedan SC's I-League promotion “FC Bengaluru United are also a good side. They have assembled a good squad that plays an attractive brand of football. They also have some important players who can turn the game at crucial stages,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos