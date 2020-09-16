Football

I-League Qualifiers - Full list of fixtures

Here is the full schedule and fixtures list of the I-League Qualifiers, which will feature five teams fighting to gain a spot in the upcoming I-League season.

16 September, 2020 20:59 IST
I-League Qualifiers

The I-League Qualifiers will see five teams play each other once in round-robin format. The team that tops the table after the fifth matchday will be promoted to the upcoming I-League season.   -  AIFF/Representative Image

The I-League Qualifiers, featuring five teams seeking promotion to the second division of Indian football, will begin on October 8.

The tournament, which will kick-start the 2020-21 Indian football season, will be played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani, West Bengal.

The five teams -- ARA FC, Bhawanipore FC, Garhwal FC, FC Bengaluru United, and Mohammedan SC -- will play each other once in a round-robin format.

Here is the full list of fixtures:

Match No.DateFixtureVenueTime
1.8/10Bhawanipore FC vs FC Bengaluru United YBK Stadium12:30pm
2.8/10Mohammedan SC vs Garhwal FCKalyani Stadium4:30pm
3. 11/10Mohammedan SC vs ARAYBK Stadium12:30pm
4. 11/10Garhwal FC vs FC Bengaluru UnitedKalyani Stadium4:30pm
5.14/10Garhwal FC vs Bhawanipore FCYBK Stadium12:30pm
6.14/10FC Bengaluru United vs ARAKalyani Stadium4:30pm
7.16/10ARA vs Garhwal FCKalyani Stadium12:30pm
8.16/10Bhawanipore FC vs Mohammedan SCKalyani Stadium4:30pm
9. 19/10FC Bengaluru United vs Mohammedan SCYBK Stadium2pm
10. 19/10ARA vs Bhawanipore FCKalyani Stadium2pm

