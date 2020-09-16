I-League Qualifiers - Full list of fixtures

The I-League Qualifiers, featuring five teams seeking promotion to the second division of Indian football, will begin on October 8.

The tournament, which will kick-start the 2020-21 Indian football season, will be played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani, West Bengal.

The five teams -- ARA FC, Bhawanipore FC, Garhwal FC, FC Bengaluru United, and Mohammedan SC -- will play each other once in a round-robin format.

Here is the full list of fixtures: