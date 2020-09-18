Football Football I-League: Defender Deepak Devrani joins Gokulam Kerala Gokulam Kerala has signed defender Deepak Devrani for the new I-League season. He was part of the victorious teams at Mohun Bagan and Minerva. P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 18 September, 2020 18:34 IST Deepak Devrani was part of successful I-League winning teams at Mohun Bagan and Minerva. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 18 September, 2020 18:34 IST Gokulam Kerala has signed defender Deepak Devrani for the new I-League season. He was part of the victorious teams at Mohun Bagan and Minerva.“I want to complete my hat-trick of I-League wins with Gokulam. I believe the team can do this with the squad they have. I will work hard to achieve it and present a much-awaited trophy to Kerala football fans,” he said.READ| East Bengal confirms submission of ISL bid documents “We are delighted to have Deepak in our squad,” said B. Ashok Kumar, CEO, Gokulam Kerala.“He is a daring defender and experienced player. He will add more depth to our team and will be a valuable addition.”“This year we have a strong squad and experienced players like Devrani will help us to land the trophy this time,” said the club's chairman Gokulam Gopalan. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos