I-League: Defender Deepak Devrani joins Gokulam Kerala

Gokulam Kerala has signed defender Deepak Devrani for the new I-League season. He was part of the victorious teams at Mohun Bagan and Minerva.

“I want to complete my hat-trick of I-League wins with Gokulam. I believe the team can do this with the squad they have. I will work hard to achieve it and present a much-awaited trophy to Kerala football fans,” he said.

“We are delighted to have Deepak in our squad,” said B. Ashok Kumar, CEO, Gokulam Kerala.

“He is a daring defender and experienced player. He will add more depth to our team and will be a valuable addition.”

“This year we have a strong squad and experienced players like Devrani will help us to land the trophy this time,” said the club's chairman Gokulam Gopalan.