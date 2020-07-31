Football Football Hogan to replace Moore as Liverpool chief executive Hogan, the club’s managing director who is also the chief commercial officer, has worked for the Fenway Sports Group since 2004. He moved to Liverpool from Boston in 2012. PTI Liverpool 31 July, 2020 20:14 IST Billy Hogan will take over as the chief executive at Liverpool in September. - Getty Images PTI Liverpool 31 July, 2020 20:14 IST Billy Hogan will become chief executive at Liverpool when Peter Moore steps down from the post at the end of August.Moore plans to return to the United States, where he had lived since 1981 prior to taking the Liverpool job in 2017, at the end of his contract.“To think we have won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and now the Premier League title during my time here is way beyond my dreams,” Moore said in a statement posted Friday on the club website.READ: | Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year, Chelsea's Emma Hayes bags WSL award “I came back to Liverpool in 2017 having been in the U.S. for over 30 years and it’s been such a special experience.”Hogan, the club’s managing director who is also the chief commercial officer, has worked for the Fenway Sports Group since 2004. He moved to Liverpool from Boston in 2012. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos