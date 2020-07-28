Football EPL EPL Liverpool's Klopp wins LMA Manager of the Year award Liverpool's head coach Jurgen Klopp won the LMA manager of the year award while Chelsea Women's Emma Hayes won the WSL manager of the year. Reuters 28 July, 2020 09:21 IST Jurgen Klopp poses with the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy after being named LMA manager of the year. - liverpool Twitter Reuters 28 July, 2020 09:21 IST Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was named League Managers' Association (LMA) manager of the year on Monday after guiding the Merseyside club to its first top-flight title in 30 years.Klopp's Liverpool side won the Premier League title with seven games to spare and it finished the season 18 points clear at the top of the table.The German coach pipped Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth and last year's winner Chris Wilder of Sheffield United to the Alex Ferguson Trophy -- named after the former Manchester United manager.“I'm absolutely delighted to be named the winner ... for this wonderful Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, named after a man that I admire so much,” Klopp said.“Everything we have accomplished at Liverpool this year couldn't have been done without the superb input of my coaching staff; they make us a really special bunch of football brains. How Liverpool became Premier League champion, at long last “I love to work with my coaches, my players and everyone at LFC and, of course, I am thankful for the support from all our wonderful Liverpool fans.”Bielsa landed the Championship award after guiding his side to the title and a return to the Premier League after an absence of 16 years.Chelsea Women's boss Emma Hayes was named Women's Super League manager of the year after helping the club to a league and League Cup double. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos