Football Football Brighton ropes in Lallana on free transfer from Liverpool Brighton and Hove Albion has signed midfielder Adam Lallana on a free transfer from Premier League champion Liverpool. Reuters 28 July, 2020 08:58 IST Adam Lallana has signed a three-year contract with Brighton and Hove Albion, which finished 15th in the Premier League this season. - Twitter@OfficialBHAFC Reuters 28 July, 2020 08:58 IST Brighton and Hove Albion has signed midfielder Adam Lallana on a free transfer from champion Liverpool, the Premier League club announced on Monday.The out-of-contract Lallana, who has won 34 England caps, found himself increasingly on the fringes at Anfield during its title run this season and was expected to leave the club.The 32-year-old joined Liverpool in 2014 after making his name with Southampton. The first interview with the new man! "'"#BHAFC pic.twitter.com/8ifYMZudOV— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 27, 2020 Lallana has agreed a three-year contract with the Seagulls and his signing is something of a coup for the south-coast club which finished 15th in the standings this season.“Adam is a really exciting signing for us, someone I am sure the supporters will be really looking forward to seeing play as and when things are able to begin to return to normal,” said manager Graham Potter.RELATED| Liverpool defender Lovren completes Zenit move He added, “To have both his experience and quality out on the pitch will be a great addition for us, and I know he will be an excellent role model for our younger players in the squad.”Lallana was the second departure from Anfield on Monday following Croatian defender Dejan Lovren's move to Zenit St Petersburg. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos