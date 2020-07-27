Premier League: The five breakthrough stars

From Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood to Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, here are the top-five youngsters who stole the headlines this Premier League season.

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

The 20-year-old forward has taken many by surprise with the impact he has made in his first season at Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli has scored 10 goals for Arsenal this season. - Reuters

Having moved from the third tier of Brazilian football, Martinelli has scored 10 goals across 26 appearances, showing tremendous composure in front of goal. His season was cut short by an injury rendering Arsenal of his services post the restart in June.

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Greenwood has been regarded as the most prodigious talent to emerge from United’s academy since Ryan Giggs in the early 1990s. Having been integrated into the squad this season through cup competitions, the 18-year-old striker has now become a regular fixture in United’s starting XI post lockdown.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring for United and added one more in the second half in a 5-2 win against Bournemouth. - reuters

Strong on either foot, Greenwood packs plenty of power and is a fierce finisher. He has scored 17 goals in his first season in professional football, matching the likes of former United legends George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney to have reached that mark as teenagers.

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

His talent has been talked about for quite some time but it’s only in the ongoing season Foden has been able to break-through into a star-studded City team.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has Pep Guardiola feels Phil Foden is ‘the most talented player’ he has ever seen. - AP Photo

His manager Pep Guardiola, who has coached the six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, has regarded Foden as ‘the most talented player’ he has ever seen.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has registered nine goals and four assists and has been touted to take up the mantle of the team’s creative outlet from the outgoing David Silva.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

It could be argued that Saka, who is playing at the senior level in his first season, has been Arsenal’s best player of the campaign. The 18-year-old has been deployed in multiple positions – left-back, wing-back, left winger, right winger – and has not looked out of place.

Bukayo Saka has shown tremendous promise in his debut season in the English top-flight and has excelled at every position he has played in. - Getty Images

With four goals and 10 assists this season, Arsenal’s new No. 7 is likely to continue his rapid development into becoming one of the best players in the league.

Pedro Neto (Wolves)

Wolves’ new arrival Pedro Neto has had a slow integration in his first season in England but has shown glimpses of his abilities so far.

Pedro Neto's fine show this season could see him compete with Diogo Jota for a spot in the Wolves' starting XI next season. - Reuters

The 20-year-old winger has made 29 appearances in the league, and has recorded three goals and as many assists. In the coming years, he will likely challenge his compatriot Diogo Jota for a place in the Wolves’ starting XI.