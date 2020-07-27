Best quotes of the Premier League 2019-20 season

We present you with the best quotes from the 2019/20 Premier League - from Jose Mourinho's mistaken stats, Pep Guardiola addressing racism in the society and Watford's Tyson Fury inspiration to break Liverpool's dream run.

"When you are a football supporter you have your 'best 11' and you want them to play all the time but it is not FIFA or Playstation. We have to do these kind of changes. If we have the opportunity, we will do it."

- Jurgen Klopp when asked about his constant rotation of his squad during the Christmas period.

"Europe and all that… I guess that might be an end of season trip! Magaluf again!"

- Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder speaking about his team's chances to play in Europe next season.

"I had one guy called Drogba. He played four seasons for me, he scored 186 goals, which gives an average of 46 goals per season"

- Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho replying to a TV pundit who criticised Harry Kane's scoring record under him. Didier Drogba had actually scored 73 goals in 186 matches under Mourinho.

"We didn't play well, that's for sure. That brought us bad results, there was no improvement, the fans focused on me and they threw me out. But I keep the positive things, there were many."

- Ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery speaking about on his sacking in November.

"We took heed from Tyson Fury. We thought we’re going to go on the front foot and have it out with them. We were good and they were a little bit off."

- Watford captain Troy Deeney following the 3-0 win over Liverpool which broke the Reds' unbeaten run of 28 Premier League matches in February.

"White people should apologise for the way we treated black people in the last 400 years. I feel ashamed for what we have done for black people around the world, not just America, the problem is everywhere.”

- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on racism in society in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests in USA which was sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

"Some of the bench, it's a fine line between when you are winning -- and they've won the league, fair play to Liverpool Football Club -- but also don't get too arrogant with it."

- Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard who had a heated argument with the Liverpool bench in penultimate match of the season.

"At least we play every year now, took many years before I played a Manchester derby."

- Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer take a dig at city rival Manchester City ahead of the derby in December which United won 2-1.