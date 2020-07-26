Football EPL EPL Everton stalwart Baines announces retirement Manager Carlo Ancelotti however seemed to suggest the former England defender may have a role at Everton in the immediate future. Reuters 26 July, 2020 23:40 IST Leighton Baines He was named Everton Player of the Year on three occasions - Getty Images Reuters 26 July, 2020 23:40 IST Everton defender Leighton Baines has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35, ending a 13-year stay at his boyhood club where he is regarded as among the best left backs in the Merseysiders' history.Baines took his bow as a substitute in Sunday's 3-1 home loss to Bournemouth in the final Premier League match of the season, having had to play second fiddle to France international Lucas Digne in the past two years.He had been expected to sign a new one-year contract to keep him at the club next season, but Everton announced immediately after the game that he had retired.Manager Carlo Ancelotti seemed to suggest the former England defender may have a role at the club in the immediate future.“Leighton Baines has taken this decision to stop playing, every Evertonian must be grateful to him, he is a fantastic example and had a great career,” Ancelotti said. “We want to keep him at the club, his knowledge is really important.”Baines joined the Toffees from Wigan Athletic in 2007 and made 420 appearances, with most of his 39 goals either stunning freekicks or with his unerring boot from the penalty-spot.He was named Everton Player of the Year on three occasions, and at 25 has the joint highest number of appearances in European club competition for the side by an outfield player, along with Leon Osman.He was capped 30 times by England, including at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and made 583 appearances in all club football. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos