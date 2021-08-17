Bino George joins Kerala United as coach

When Bino George decided to leave Gokulam Kerala after being with the club since its inception, the future looked uncertain for him. Not any longer.

The coach, known for his keen eye to spot fresh talent, has joined Kerala United. The club was bought by United World Group, which also owns the English club Sheffield United Club.

“After leaving Gokulam, I had been weighing my options, which included becoming an assistant coach at an ISL club,” Bino told Sportstar.

“I felt the offer from Kerala United was the best for me at this stage of my career.”

He said the club had been in touch with him for a long time. “Ever since they had decided to form a club in Kerala, they had been in talks with me,” Bino said.

“I am glad that I am joining a young club and hope to achieve the kind of success with them that I had with Gokulam.”

Bino has reasons to feel proud about his association with Gokulam, the reigning I-League champion.

Though he was no longer the coach when the club triumphed in the I-League this past season, he was its technical director.

Moreover, it was under his wings many of the young stars blossomed.

Gokulam benefited from Bino’s knack to catch them young and inexpensive. One of his last recruits for the club, Emil Benny, was a revelation at the I-League a few months ago and was named the tournament’s emerging player.

“One of my main tasks at Kerala United too is to unearth and nourish fresh talent,” Bino said. “Rather than spending heavily on established players from other clubs, the management wants to create its own stars.”

First challenge

He said his first challenge would be to prepare the club for the second division of the I-League. “I am confident that I could put together a formidable side,” he said. “It would be great if Kerala United too could play in the I-League.”

Bino took the first step towards that long journey on Monday. He had a session with the players of his new club at Manjeri.