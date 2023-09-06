MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bolivian tournaments cancelled over alleged match-fixing

The Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) decided on Tuesday to cancel the country’s two top-flight football tournaments amid investigations into allegations of corruption and match-fixing.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 09:05 IST , LA PAZ - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The President of the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF), Fernando Costa.
The President of the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF), Fernando Costa. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The President of the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF), Fernando Costa. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) decided on Tuesday to cancel the country’s two top-flight football tournaments amid investigations into allegations of corruption and match-fixing.

The announcement came after the FBF called an extraordinary meeting with the 17 first division clubs and delegates from nine regional football associations to decide the future of the national league tournament and the domestic Simon Bolivar Cup.

The FBF had filed a criminal complaint on Monday with the La Paz prosecutor’s office against players, officials and referees allegedly involved in a corruption network dedicated to rigging matches, bribery and illegal betting in football.

ALSO READ
Choosing England over Ghana a ‘natural progression’ for Nketiah

“It has been decided to cancel the round robin tournament and the professional cup... serious indications have been found that both tournaments have been vitiated,” FBF president Fernando Costa told a news conference.

Costa said a new, short tournament would run until the end of the year, although it first required the endorsement of South America’s football governing body CONMEBOL, and would decide spots for the 2024 international tournaments.

Related Topics

Bolivia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bolivian tournaments cancelled over alleged match-fixing
    Reuters
  2. Asian Table Tennis C’ships: Indian men’s team wins bronze after losing to Chinese Taipei in semis
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs NZ, 4th T20: New Zealand beats England by six wickets for 2-2 draw
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023: Muchova marches into semis with win over Cirstea
    Reuters
  5. U.S. Open 2023: Djokovic turns up heat to beat Fritz and breezes into semifinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bolivian tournaments cancelled over alleged match-fixing
    Reuters
  2. Ireland’s Evan Ferguson will miss Euro qualifiers against France and Netherlands through injury
    AP
  3. Montse Tome appointed as first woman coach of Spain’s women’s national team
    Reuters
  4. AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers: India’s opener cancelled after Maldives withdraws 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Court probes ‘possible systemic corruption’ aiding Barcelona in referee scandal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bolivian tournaments cancelled over alleged match-fixing
    Reuters
  2. Asian Table Tennis C’ships: Indian men’s team wins bronze after losing to Chinese Taipei in semis
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs NZ, 4th T20: New Zealand beats England by six wickets for 2-2 draw
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023: Muchova marches into semis with win over Cirstea
    Reuters
  5. U.S. Open 2023: Djokovic turns up heat to beat Fritz and breezes into semifinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment