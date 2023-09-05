MagazineBuy Print

Choosing England over Ghana a ‘natural progression’ for Nketiah

Nketiah was a key player for England’s under-21 side and is its all-time leading goal-scorer with 16, and has cemented himself into Arsenal’s forward line, scoring two goals in its first four games.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 23:02 IST

Reuters
Nketiah has scored two goals for Arsenal in four games this season.
Nketiah has scored two goals for Arsenal in four games this season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Nketiah has scored two goals for Arsenal in four games this season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah chose to play for England over Ghana because it felt like a “natural progression” in his career, he said, adding he will make his senior debut for the Three Lions at the perfect time.

Nketiah has been courted by Ghana, whose current manager Chris Hughton confirmed last month that they had contacted the striker.

A call-up from England, however, was too hard to turn down, Nketiah said.

“It’s a really proud moment for me, my family and friends,” Nketiah told reporters Tuesday. “It has been quite the journey to get here - a lot of ups and downs.

Also Read: Injured duo Grealish and Alexander-Arnold withdraw from England squad

“Once the call-up was there, an offer was on the table, it was really hard to turn down and something which I felt was a natural progression for myself at this stage.”

He was eligible to play for Ghana since his parents are Ghanaian.

Nketiah, however, was a key player for England’s under-21 side and is its all-time leading goal-scorer with 16, and has cemented himself into Arsenal’s forward line, scoring two goals in its first four games.

“I’m a much better player than I was maybe two or three years ago,” he said at a press conference at St George’s Park, England’s training headquarters.

“I’m coming in at a good time, and I’m in a good moment. I feel confident and feel ready. I know I’m still going to improve. I’m humble enough to know that I’m not the finished article.”

Also Read: Argentina starts favourite as South American World Cup qualifying kicks off

Nketiah’s family happened to be at his home when he received the call-up, he said.

“When I got the text, it was surreal. I am usually a calm guy, but I did lose a bit of composure for a second,” he said. “It was an amazing moment - all my family were really emotional. I have worked really hard to get up to this point so it was kind of nice to get that recognition. I don’t think I said much, I was just checking my phone to make sure it said ‘selected’.

“My parents were really emotional because they sacrificed a lot for me to get here,” he added. “It was just really nice to see that kind of happiness and pride on their faces.”

In Euro 2024 qualifying, England is the clear Group C leader with four victories from four games. It faces Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday before playing Scotland in a friendly on Tuesday at Hampden Park.

Eddie Nketiah /

England /

Ghana /

Arsenal

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
