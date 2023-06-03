Magazine

Bordeaux promotion bid in danger after fan assault on Rodez player ends game

Published : Jun 03, 2023 09:06 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Rodez midfielder Lucas Buades celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal as a spectator engages in a scuffle with players after entering the pitch during the French Ligue 2 match against Bordeaux.
Rodez midfielder Lucas Buades celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal as a spectator engages in a scuffle with players after entering the pitch during the French Ligue 2 match against Bordeaux. | Photo Credit: AFP
Rodez midfielder Lucas Buades celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal as a spectator engages in a scuffle with players after entering the pitch during the French Ligue 2 match against Bordeaux.

Girondins de Bordeaux’s Ligue 1 promotion bid is in jeopardy after their final match of the season was called off on Friday when one of their supporters assaulted Rodez goal scorer Lucas Buades.

Bordeaux needed to better Metz’s result to finish second and secure promotion to the top flight but the six-times French champions went behind in the 22nd minute.

As Rodez players celebrated the goal, a supporter entered the pitch and shoved Buades, who fell to the ground. He was later taken off on a stretcher as the referee stopped the game.

After the teams went into their dressing rooms, the referee said the match would not resume, adding that Buades had suffered a concussion.

French soccer’s ruling body LFP said its disciplinary committee will meet on Monday to consider the appropriate action to be taken.

Bordeaux president Gerard Lopez said they would lodge a complaint against the supporter and urged LFP to allow the game to be completed.

“I’d like to see this played out in sporting terms on the pitch, it’s still football,” he told reporters.

“We’ll be present at the committee meeting on Monday and we’ll assert all our rights, as well as appealing if need be.”

The situation is complicated as Metz and Bordeaux were meant to play their matches at the same time.

Metz beat Bastia 3-2 to move up to second, sparking wild celebrations and a pitch invasion. Bordeaux - who are three points behind - now know the goal difference they need to overhaul if the match is replayed.

Only the top two teams will be promoted to Ligue 1 this season, with Le Havre sealing promotion after they were crowned champions.

Rodez chairman Pierre-Olivier Murat was dejected as the club are fighting to preserve their second-tier status. As things stand, they are 17th, needing at least three points to leapfrog Annecy.

“Resume or replay the match? I’ve never seen matches played after the last day,” Murat said.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

