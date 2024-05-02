MagazineBuy Print

Champions League Semifinal: Dortmund needs to improve in return leg at PSG despite win - Terzic

Dortmund bagged the winner in the 36th minute through Niclas Fuellkrug to take a slim advantage going into Tuesday’s return leg in Paris.

Published : May 02, 2024 10:57 IST , DORTMUND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Edin Terzic, Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund, interacts with Karim Adeyemi during the UEFA Champions League semifinal.
Edin Terzic, Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund, interacts with Karim Adeyemi during the UEFA Champions League semifinal. | Photo Credit: ALEX GRIMM/Getty Images
infoIcon

Edin Terzic, Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund, interacts with Karim Adeyemi during the UEFA Champions League semifinal. | Photo Credit: ALEX GRIMM/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund’s disciplined performance against favourites Paris St Germain earned it a 1-0 Champions League semifinal first-leg win but next week’s return encounter will be far tougher, said its coach Edin Terzic.

The Ruhr valley club bagged the winner in the 36th minute through Niclas Fuellkrug to take a slim advantage going into Tuesday’s return leg in Paris.

“We showed a very good game, a narrow win but a deserved one,” Terzic told a press conference. “It was a great teamwork performance that got us there. We wanted that small advantage. We know next week will most likely be tougher than today.”

“This is just halftime and next week will be a different story. It won’t be easy to deal with their power play in front of a home crowd. We felt it today from the 45th to the 60th minute.”

MATCH REPORT - Fuellkrug earns Dortmund 1-0 first-leg win over PSG

PSG improved after the break and twice hit the woodwork in the 51st minute while also missing several more chances.

“We felt their quality. We showed our best game against PSG but next week they will have a euphoric backing of their fans and they will want to turn the tie around,” Terzic said.

But Dortmund has already secured something tangible from the first leg, with its win confirming another Champions League spot for Germany for next season for which it looks to be the main beneficiaries.

It has struggled in the Bundesliga this season and are currently in fifth place with three games to play.

“We wanted to qualify for the Champions League through the Bundesliga and not this way,” Terzic said. “But the fact that it will be enough to qualify as fifth is also partly down to our success, our contribution.

“Our minimum goal was to qualify for the Champions League. Now it (added spot) does not improve our Bundesliga season but it does offer a softer landing.

