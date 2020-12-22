Football Football Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma denies biting allegations The 26-year-old Lerma was charged with violent conduct by the FA on Tuesday for the incident that took place in his side's defeat against Sheffield Wednesday last month. Reuters 22 December, 2020 17:41 IST Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has denied allegations that he bit an opponent during its 1-0 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday last month. - TWITTER Reuters 22 December, 2020 17:41 IST Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has denied allegations that he bit an opponent during its 1-0 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday last month.The 26-year-old Colombian international was charged with violent conduct by England's Football Association (FA) on Tuesday for the incident that took place in the 83rd minute of the Championship clash at Hillborough.The incident was not spotted by match officials at the time.READ | Opening rounds of new A-League season reshuffled after COVID-19 outbreak "Jefferson strenuously denies the allegation made against him and has cooperated fully with the FA's initial investigations into the alleged incident," Bournemouth said in a statement on Tuesday."He will request a hearing over the charge. Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process."The FA said Lerma has until Thursday to respond to the charge. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos