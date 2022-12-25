In sports, Boxing Day commemorates the return of action to the field for the first day after Christmas. Every year, December 26 is known as “Boxing Day” in all sports around the world.
In football, the Premier League in England is famed for its Boxing Day fixtures, while Boxing Day Test matches in Melbourne are one of the major sporting events on December 26th.
Here’s a look at the schedule for Boxing Day
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE (EPL)
Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, 6:00 PM, IST
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham
Sellhurst Park Stadium, London, 08:30 PM, IST
Everton vs. Wolves
Goodison Park, Liverpool, 08:30 PM, IST
Leicester vs. Newcastle United
King Power Stadium, Leicester, 08:30 PM, IST
Southampton vs. Brighton
St. Mary Stadium, Southampton, 08:30 PM, IST
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Villa Park, Birmingham, 11:00 PM, IST
Arsenal vs West Ham
Emirates Stadium, London, 01:30 AM, IST (27th Dec
INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE (ISL)
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, 07:30 PM, IST
CRICKET
INTERNATIONAL
Australia vs South Africa
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 5:00 AM, IST
Pakistan vs New Zealand
National Stadium, Karachi, 10:30 AM, IST
BIG BASH LEAGUE
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 12:35 PM, IST
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers
Perth Stadium, Perth, 3:45 PM, IST
SUPER SMASH
Canterbury vs Auckland
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 10:00 AM, IST