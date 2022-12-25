In sports, Boxing Day commemorates the return of action to the field for the first day after Christmas. Every year, December 26 is known as “Boxing Day” in all sports around the world.

In football, the Premier League in England is famed for its Boxing Day fixtures, while Boxing Day Test matches in Melbourne are one of the major sporting events on December 26th.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Boxing Day

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE (EPL) Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, 6:00 PM, IST Crystal Palace vs. Fulham Sellhurst Park Stadium, London, 08:30 PM, IST Everton vs. Wolves Goodison Park, Liverpool, 08:30 PM, IST Leicester vs. Newcastle United King Power Stadium, Leicester, 08:30 PM, IST Southampton vs. Brighton St. Mary Stadium, Southampton, 08:30 PM, IST Aston Villa vs. Liverpool Villa Park, Birmingham, 11:00 PM, IST Arsenal vs West Ham Emirates Stadium, London, 01:30 AM, IST (27th Dec

INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE (ISL) Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, 07:30 PM, IST