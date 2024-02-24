MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ivankovic appointed coach of Chinese men’s football team

Ivankovic replaces Serbian Aleksandar Jankovic, who was tapped to lead the Chinese squad in February last year but had a disappointing run at the Asian Cup.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 15:59 IST , Beijing - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Branko Ivankovic reacts during the AFC Asian Cup Group F match between Kyrgyzstan and Oman. (File Photo) 
Branko Ivankovic reacts during the AFC Asian Cup Group F match between Kyrgyzstan and Oman. (File Photo)  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Branko Ivankovic reacts during the AFC Asian Cup Group F match between Kyrgyzstan and Oman. (File Photo)  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Croatian Branko Ivankovic has been appointed head coach of the Chinese men’s national football team, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Saturday.

The 69-year-old Ivankovic had been coach of Oman’s national team since 2020.

Ivankovic replaces Serbian Aleksandar Jankovic, who was tapped to lead the Chinese squad in February last year but had a disappointing run at the Asian Cup.

China was eliminated after two draws and a defeat by eventual champion Qatar, who retained the crown earlier this month.

The Chinese government has great ambitions for the national team, but it currently languishes in 88th place in the football governing body’s rankings - the same position it occupied a decade ago.

Ivankovic’s appointment comes at a troubled time for Chinese football.

In a documentary aired on state broadcaster CCTV in January, former national men’s football coach Li Tie admitted fixing matches for lower-tier clubs as he worked his way to the upper echelons of the sport.

And Chen Xuyuan, a former CFA head, pleaded guilty to taking millions in bribes in a corruption trial last month.

The football prosecutions are part of a major anti-corruption drive initiated a decade ago by President Xi Jinping.

Related stories

Related Topics

Branko Ivankovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score Updates, 4th Test Day 2: IND 204/7, trails by 149; Kuldeep, Jurel fight on
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals Day 2 Updates: Musheer scores double century; TN takes lead vs Saurashtra
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ivankovic appointed coach of Chinese men’s football team
    AFP
  4. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, OFC v MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Match updates, preview, streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. Abhay Singh storms into Goodfellow Classic squash final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ivankovic appointed coach of Chinese men’s football team
    AFP
  2. Shaw scores twice, U.S. beats Argentina 4-0 in Women’s Gold Cup
    AP
  3. League Cup final officials must avoid Liverpool bias, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  4. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United to take part in U.S. summer series
    AP
  5. Liverpool eyes ‘special’ League Cup final triumph against Chelsea
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score Updates, 4th Test Day 2: IND 204/7, trails by 149; Kuldeep, Jurel fight on
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals Day 2 Updates: Musheer scores double century; TN takes lead vs Saurashtra
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ivankovic appointed coach of Chinese men’s football team
    AFP
  4. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, OFC v MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Match updates, preview, streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. Abhay Singh storms into Goodfellow Classic squash final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment