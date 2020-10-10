World Cup qualifiers: Brazil scores five against Bolivia

Roberto Firmino scored twice and Marquinhos and Philippe Coutinho also got on the scoresheet as Brazil hammered Bolivia 5-0 in its opening World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo on Friday.

Marquinhos put the home side 1-0 up with a header after 16 minutes before Firmino scored after 18 and 49 minutes, both times by getting on the end of low crosses into the penalty box.

The fourth came after 66 minutes, when a glancing touch from Rodrygo deflected off defender Jose Maria Carrascos shoulder and Philippe Coutinho completed the rout with a header seven minutes later.

The top four teams in the 10-team South American group qualify directly for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

Brazil now travels to Lima to face Peru on Tuesday, while Bolivia is at home the same day to Argentina, which opened its campaign with a 1-0 win over Ecuador on Thursday.