Football Football World Cup qualifiers: Brazil scores five against Bolivia Roberto Firmino scored twice and Marquinhos and Philippe Coutinho also got on the scoresheet as Brazil hammered Bolivia 5-0 in Sao Paulo. Reuters 10 October, 2020 08:47 IST Marquinhos celebrates after scoring Brazil's opening goal in Sao Paulo on Friday. - AP Reuters 10 October, 2020 08:47 IST Roberto Firmino scored twice and Marquinhos and Philippe Coutinho also got on the scoresheet as Brazil hammered Bolivia 5-0 in its opening World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo on Friday.Marquinhos put the home side 1-0 up with a header after 16 minutes before Firmino scored after 18 and 49 minutes, both times by getting on the end of low crosses into the penalty box.ALSO READ | Messi penalty gives Argentina win over EcuadorThe fourth came after 66 minutes, when a glancing touch from Rodrygo deflected off defender Jose Maria Carrascos shoulder and Philippe Coutinho completed the rout with a header seven minutes later.The top four teams in the 10-team South American group qualify directly for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.Brazil now travels to Lima to face Peru on Tuesday, while Bolivia is at home the same day to Argentina, which opened its campaign with a 1-0 win over Ecuador on Thursday.