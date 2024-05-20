MagazineBuy Print

Brazil replaces injured goalkeeper Ederson in Copa America squad, adds three more players

Juventus defender Bremer, Atalanta midfielder Ederson and Porto forward Pepe have been added to the squad.

Published : May 20, 2024 10:31 IST , RIO DE JANEIRO

Reuters
Manchester City’s goalkeeper Ederson celebrates with the Premier League.
Manchester City’s goalkeeper Ederson celebrates with the Premier League. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s goalkeeper Ederson celebrates with the Premier League. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil have called up three more players for the Copa America after South American governing body CONMEBOL allowed teams to expand their squads to 26 from 23 and they have also replaced injured goalkeeper Ederson.

Juventus defender Bremer, Atalanta midfielder Ederson and Porto forward Pepe have been added to the squad, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement on Sunday.

Coach Dorival Junior, who took over Brazil in January after a run of poor results in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup under Fernando Diniz, has brought in Sao Paulo’s Rafael for Manchester City’s Ederson.

Ederson suffered a small fracture of his eye socket when he collided with Tottenham Hotspur’s Argentina defender Cristian Romero during City’s 2-0 away win last week.

ALSO READ | Brazil squad for Copa America 2024: Vinicius leads attack without Neymar, Casemiro, Richarlison excluded

Brazil’s original 23-man squad was unveiled earlier this month, including 17-year-old prodigy Endrick but without stalwarts such as defensive midfielder Casemiro and forwards Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus.

“All players, regardless of when they were called up, arrive on equal terms to compete and fight for a place in the starting team,” Junior said in a video released by CBF.

Nine-times champions Brazil kick off their Copa America campaign against Costa Rica on June 24 followed by Paraguay four days’ later and Colombia on July 2. The quadrennial tournament will be held in the United States from June 20-July 14.

Brazil will play friendlies against Mexico on June 8 and the U.S. on June 12 as part of their preparations.

