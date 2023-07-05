MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazil appoints Fernando Diniz interim coach, targets Ancelotti for 2024 Copa America

The Brazil role has been vacant since the resignation of Tite following the team’s quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 07:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Fernando Diniz’s one-year contract starts at the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in September, the CBF said.
Fernando Diniz’s one-year contract starts at the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in September, the CBF said. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Fernando Diniz’s one-year contract starts at the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in September, the CBF said. | Photo Credit: AP

Fluminense coach Fernando Diniz has been appointed to lead Brazil on an interim basis while the national football federation (CBF) pursues Carlo Ancelotti.

The one-year contract starts at the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in September, the CBF said.

“It’s a dream for anyone,” Diniz said in video posted on the website of Brazilian broadcaster Globo.

“It’s an honour and a great pride to serve the national team. It was a call-up, especially the way it happened, in a joint effort between CBF and Fluminense.

“I’m convinced we have everything to take this forward and make it work.”

READ: Roberto Firmino joins Al-Ahli as a free agent after leaving Liverpool

The CBF is still pursuing Real Madrid manager Ancelotti to be its new coach in the long term, Globo said.

Globo, citing CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues, reported the Italian would be in charge for the 2024 Copa America, which starts on June 20 in the United States.

However, the details of Ancelotti’s contract and start date are yet to be worked out, Globo added. The Italian coach has a contract with Madrid until 2024 and has said he would honour the final year.

The Brazil role has been vacant since the resignation of Tite following the team’s quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup.

The five-times world champions have been coached by Under-20 manager Ramon Menezes in recent friendlies against African teams.

Diniz will continue his role at Fluminense while juggling national team duties, CBF said.

Related Topics

Fernando Diniz /

Carlo Ancelotti

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil appoints Fernando Diniz interim coach, targets Ancelotti for 2024 Copa America
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka races through against Udvardy
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur says now or never for Saudi Arabia to invest in the sport
    Reuters
  4. Drogba teams up with FIFPRO, ILO to educate African players about fake agents
    Reuters
  5. Roberto Firmino joins Al-Ahli as a free agent after leaving Liverpool
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil appoints Fernando Diniz interim coach, targets Ancelotti for 2024 Copa America
    Reuters
  2. Drogba teams up with FIFPRO, ILO to educate African players about fake agents
    Reuters
  3. Roberto Firmino joins Al-Ahli as a free agent after leaving Liverpool
    Reuters
  4. Mount bids farewell to Chelsea fans ahead of Man United move
    Reuters
  5. Igor Stimac on SAFF Championship triumph: See what we can do when given time, won’t take responsibility for results otherwise
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil appoints Fernando Diniz interim coach, targets Ancelotti for 2024 Copa America
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka races through against Udvardy
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur says now or never for Saudi Arabia to invest in the sport
    Reuters
  4. Drogba teams up with FIFPRO, ILO to educate African players about fake agents
    Reuters
  5. Roberto Firmino joins Al-Ahli as a free agent after leaving Liverpool
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment