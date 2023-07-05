MagazineBuy Print

Roberto Firmino joins Al-Ahli as a free agent after leaving Liverpool

Firmino signed a three-year contract and will team up with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who also left the Premier League after three seasons with Chelsea.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 06:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Firmino bade farewell to Anfield in late May, scoring his 111th goal for the club during Liverpool’s last game of the season.
Firmino bade farewell to Anfield in late May, scoring his 111th goal for the club during Liverpool’s last game of the season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Firmino bade farewell to Anfield in late May, scoring his 111th goal for the club during Liverpool’s last game of the season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has joined Al-Ahli on a free transfer following his departure from Liverpool, the Saudi Arabian side said on Tuesday.

“I always played for big teams, now I’m in Al-Ahli,” Firmino said in a video on Al-Ahli’s twitter account.

The 31-year-old signed a three-year contract and will team up with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who also left the Premier League after three seasons with Chelsea.

READ: Emiliano Martinez gets a taste of Kolkata’s football fervour as Mohun Bagan accords a grand reception

Al-Ahli returned to the Saudi Pro league after spending the 2022-2023 campaign in the second division but the team is still without a coach following the departure of South African Pitso Mosimane.

Firmino joined Liverpool in 2015 and helped the team win the Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League titles.

The Brazil international bade farewell to Anfield in late May, scoring his 111th goal for the club during its last game of the season.

ALSO READ: Mount bids farewell to Chelsea fans ahead of Man United move

Firmino joins a long list of high-profile players who have moved to the Saudi Pro league in recent weeks, with the likes of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Neves following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Al-Nassr in January.

Last month, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project involving league champion Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

PIF owns 75 per cent of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25 per cent of each. 

