Brazil and Mexico to face off in US ahead of next year’s Copa America

Brazil will play Mexico in a friendly in the United States in June as part of the preparations for next year’s Copa America, the Brazilian football confederation said in a statement Tuesday.
The match will take place June 8, but the confederation did not disclose a location.
Brazil will have its opening match in Copa America’s Group D on June 24 in Inglewood, California, with a rival yet to be decided between Honduras and Costa Rica. Brazil will later face Paraguay and Colombia in the group stage of the tournament.
Mexico is in Group B with Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica. World Cup winner Argentina is the defending champion of the tournament.
The latest encounter between Brazil and Mexico was in the round of sixteen of the 2018 World Cup. The Brazilians advanced in a 2-0 win with goals by Neymar and Roberto Firmino.
