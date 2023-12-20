MagazineBuy Print

Brazil and Mexico to face off in US ahead of next year’s Copa America

Brazil will have its opening match in Copa America’s Group D on June 24 in Inglewood, California, with a rival yet to be decided between Honduras and Costa Rica.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 07:55 IST , RIO DE JANEIRO

AP
Players of Brazil pose for pictures before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Brazil and Argentina.
Players of Brazil pose for pictures before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Brazil and Argentina. | Photo Credit: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP
infoIcon

Players of Brazil pose for pictures before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Brazil and Argentina. | Photo Credit: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP

Brazil will play Mexico in a friendly in the United States in June as part of the preparations for next year’s Copa America, the Brazilian football confederation said in a statement Tuesday.

The match will take place June 8, but the confederation did not disclose a location.

Belgium's Courtois rules himself out of Euro 2024

Brazil will have its opening match in Copa America’s Group D on June 24 in Inglewood, California, with a rival yet to be decided between Honduras and Costa Rica. Brazil will later face Paraguay and Colombia in the group stage of the tournament.

Mexico is in Group B with Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica. World Cup winner Argentina is the defending champion of the tournament.

The latest encounter between Brazil and Mexico was in the round of sixteen of the 2018 World Cup. The Brazilians advanced in a 2-0 win with goals by Neymar and Roberto Firmino.

