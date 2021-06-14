Football Football Copa America 2021: Brazil opens campaign with 3-0 win over Venezuela Brazil vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 result: The defending champion dominated its inexperienced opponent from start to finish in a one-sided match. Reuters Brasilia 14 June, 2021 04:42 IST Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal of a Copa America 2021 Group B match against Venezuela at the Mane Garrincha Stadium on Monday in Brasilia. - Getty Images Reuters Brasilia 14 June, 2021 04:42 IST Brazil opened the 2021 Copa America with a 3-0 win over a depleted Venezuela on Sunday, dominating its inexperienced opponent from start to finish in a one-sided match.Defender Marquinhos scored the opening goal midway through the first half when he was fortunate to see his back-heel squirm through a defender's legs and into the net.READ | Euro 2020: Dutch team shocked by Eriksen collapse, Blind in tears during Ukraine tie Neymar netted his 67th international goal from the penalty spot 19 minutes into the second half after Danilo was felled in the box.Substitute Gabriel Barbosa made it three with two minutes remaining when he chested home a cross from Neymar after the tireless Paris St Germain player had rounded the keeper.Brazil’s next game is against Peru on June 17, while Venezuela takes on Colombia the same day. Ecuador, the fifth team in Group B, faces Colombia later on Sunday. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :