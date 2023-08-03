MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tottenham midfielder Bryan Gil undergoes groin surgery

The 22-year-old Spaniard spent the second part of last season on loan at La Liga side Sevilla.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 09:50 IST , Gdansk - 0 MINS READ

Reuters
Bryan Gil at a training session in Seville on May 17.
Bryan Gil at a training session in Seville on May 17. | Photo Credit: CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP
infoIcon

Bryan Gil at a training session in Seville on May 17. | Photo Credit: CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Bryan Gil has undergone surgery to resolve a groin issue, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who spent the second part of last season on loan at La Liga side Sevilla, would be monitored by the club’s medical team to determine when he could return to training.

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Bryan Gil

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham midfielder Bryan Gil undergoes groin surgery
    Reuters
  2. Cheteshwar Pujara says why ‘scoring big’ had to develop into a habit in latest episode of Wednesdays with WV
    Team Sportstar
  3. Messi scores twice for Inter Miami in rain-delayed game
    AP
  4. British Rowing to ban transgender athletes from women’s events - Reports
    Reuters
  5. Former Tottenham winger Lucas Moura to play for boyhood club Sao Paulo until the end of 2023
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Tottenham midfielder Bryan Gil undergoes groin surgery
    Reuters
  2. Messi scores twice for Inter Miami in rain-delayed game
    AP
  3. Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to miss start of the season after another knee operation
    AP
  4. Marta leaves the Women’s World Cup with Brazil’s group-stage exit, but her legacy lives on
    AP
  5. Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan, Bangladesh Army clash provide intriguing opener
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham midfielder Bryan Gil undergoes groin surgery
    Reuters
  2. Cheteshwar Pujara says why ‘scoring big’ had to develop into a habit in latest episode of Wednesdays with WV
    Team Sportstar
  3. Messi scores twice for Inter Miami in rain-delayed game
    AP
  4. British Rowing to ban transgender athletes from women’s events - Reports
    Reuters
  5. Former Tottenham winger Lucas Moura to play for boyhood club Sao Paulo until the end of 2023
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment