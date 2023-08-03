Tottenham midfielder Bryan Gil undergoes groin surgery

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Bryan Gil has undergone surgery to resolve a groin issue, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old Spaniard, who spent the second part of last season on loan at La Liga side Sevilla, would be monitored by the club’s medical team to determine when he could return to training.
