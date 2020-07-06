Football Football More than 20 COVID-19 cases at two Bulgarian clubs after lab error Tsarsko Selo defender Martin Kavdanski played in a league game on Thursday despite testing positive for COVID-19, which led to more cases. Reuters SOFIA 06 July, 2020 18:54 IST A lab that conducted COVID-19 tests of Tsarsko Selo admitted that it made a mistake saying that all the player tested negative. (Representative Image) - GETTY IMAGES Reuters SOFIA 06 July, 2020 18:54 IST More than 20 players and officials from two Bulgarian top-flight clubs have been quarantined with novel coronavirus infections following a laboratory mistake, the teams said on Monday.Tsarsko Selo defender Martin Kavdanski played in its league game against Cherno More Varna on Thursday despite testing positive for COVID-19.Kavdanski was named in the starting lineup after the laboratory, which conducted the players' tests, had informed the club and the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) that all pre-match tests were negative.However, on Friday the lab admitted it had made a mistake, saying Kavdanski's test was positive, Tsarsko Selo said in a statement.The club added that three more players -- Ivaylo Ivanov, Iliya Dzhamov and Kiril Troharov -- had tested positive for COVID-19 after new tests. La Liga: No fans at stadiums for rest of the season Local media reported that Tsarsko Selo's owner Stoyne Manolov has also tested positive for the coronavirus.Also on Monday, Cherno More said the Varna-based club had been hit with 16 positive tests for COVID-19.“Unfortunately, the results found 16 positive samples,” Cherno More said in a statement. “All players, who tested positive, are quarantined and we have taken the necessary precautions.“We have notified the BFU's medical commission as well as the sports and technical department and we are waiting for their instructions.”Despite the 16 positive tests, Cherno More said they are still ready to play their league match at home to Arda Kardzhali on Tuesday, relying on junior players.As of Monday, the Balkan country had 5,740 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus while 246 people had died. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos