Bundesliga: Hummels double gives Dortmund 4-2 win at Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels scored twice, including an 87th minute goal, to guide last season’s Bundesliga runners-up to a nervous 4-2 win at Freiburg on Saturday.

Dortmund, who takes on Paris St Germain in the Champions League group stage next week, took an 11th minute lead through the 34-year-old Hummels but instead of putting more pressure on the hosts it was more interested in protecting its lead.

It paid the price in first half stoppage time with Freiburg scoring twice to turn the game on its head.

Lucas Hoeler first headed past keeper Gregor Kobel to cut the deficit in the second minute of stoppage time and then Nicolas Hoefler nodded in for the lead with the last move of the first half.

The visitors bounced back after the break and levelled on the hour, with substitute Niclas Fuellkrug sending Donyell Malen through and the Dutchman slotting in for his third goal of the season.

With Freiburg down to 10 men following the dismissal of Hoefler with a red card, Dortmund poured forward.

Hummels slid in to put it back in front after a lucky bounce in the 87th and substitute Marco Reus drilled in its fourth in stoppage time for his first goal of the season.

Dortmund is on eight points. Champions Bayern Munich, whose winning start was snapped on Friday following a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen, level on 10 points with Leverkusen.

RB Leipzig moved into third place on nine with a 3-0 win over Augsburg.