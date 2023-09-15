MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC rescheduled

Published : Sep 15, 2023

Team Sportstar
The Indian Super League 2023-24 match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC on September 22 has been rescheduled by FSDL, the body organising the league.

The decision comes after two crucial players of both the teams, Sandesh Jhingan (FC Goa) and Chinglensana Singh (Hyderabad FC), were called up for national duty in the Asian Games, set to be played in Hangzhou, China, from September 19-October 8, 2023..

There are six groups in the men’s competition. The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the round of 16.

India tasted success twice at the Asian Games in men’s football, winning gold in the inaugural edition in 1951 and repeating the feat in 1962.

This time, Sunil Chhetri, India’s highest goal scorer of all time, will lead the team for the Hangzhou Games and will hope for similar results achieved by the Blue Tigers over 60 years ago.

Indian men’s football team schedule for Asian Games:
September 19: China vs India - (17:00 IST, Hangzhou)
September 21: India vs Bangladesh (13:30 IST, Xiaoshan)
September 24: Myanmar vs India (17:00 IST, Xiaoshan)
September 27 or 28: Men’s Round of 16
October 1: Men’s Quarter-final
October 4: Men’s Semi-final
October 7: Men’s Gold/Bronze medal match
Indian men’s team for Asian Games:
Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.
Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga.
Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav
Head coach: Igor Stimac.

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
