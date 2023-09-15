MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023, Indian football: Jhingan, Sana added to Asiad squad, Stimac to travel as head coach

While Jhingan will be there, the AIFF has added two more players Chinglensana Singh and Lalchungnunga to the squad for the Games.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 20:48 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sandesh Jhingan in action for the Indian men's national football team.
Sandesh Jhingan in action for the Indian men’s national football team. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sandesh Jhingan in action for the Indian men's national football team. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The All India Football Federation, on Friday, September 15, 2023, announced that senior India player and key defender Sandesh Jhingan will be joining the Indian squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

While Jhingan will be there, the AIFF has added two more players Chinglensana Singh and Lalchungnunga to the squad for the Games.

The AIFF will conduct a medical test of Naorem Mahesh Singh before taking a decision to include him in the squad.

Speaking on the development, AIFF President Mr Kalyan Chaubey said, “It is indeed a positive development on the eve of the Asian Games as the reliable pair of Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan will be manning two key positions in the Indian attack and defence, respectively, for the continental games. We are further happy that some more experienced footballers are there in the squad to strengthen our campaign.”

Mr Chaubey said that he’s extremely thankful to FSDL for standing up to the need of the hour and help the cause of the national team by agreeing to reschedule some matches of the Indian Super League, which is supposed to start from September 21.

He also thanked all stakeholders of the AIFF for the cooperation in solving the impasse that was created over the release of players and overlapping of dates.

India head coach Igor Stimac said, “It’s a wonderful development that some experienced players have been added to the Asian Games squad, who will certainly help the cause of the team. I’m thankful to everyone for making it happen. Whoever represents India, together we will be honoured to defend the flag.”

India captain Sunil Chhetri said, “I’m very happy to see that more senior players have answered the call to join the National Team for the Asian Games. Our Indian team are going to the Asian Games for the first time in nine years, and it is indeed a special occasion for all of us, who will get this opportunity. I, along with my teammates, promise to put on a show for the Tricolour in China.”

Indian men’s squad for the Asian Games:
Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.
Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga.
Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.
Head coach: Igor Stimac.
Indian men’s football team schedule for Asian Games:
September 19: China vs India - (17:00 IST, Hangzhou)
September 21: India vs Bangladesh (13:30 IST, Xiaoshan)
September 24: Myanmar vs India (17:00 IST, Xiaoshan)
September 27 or 28: Men’s Round of 16
October 1: Men’s Quarter-final
October 4: Men’s Semi-final
October 7: Men’s Gold/Bronze medal match

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
