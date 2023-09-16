MagazineBuy Print

Vlahovic strikes twice as Juventus humbles Lazio 3-1

Victory moved Juve up to 10 points from four games, a point ahead of both Inter Milan and AC Milan who play each other later on Saturday

Published : Sep 16, 2023 20:59 IST , TURIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Juve took the lead through Vlahovic in the 10th minute when he swept home a cross with an exquisite first-time effort.
| Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Juve took the lead through Vlahovic in the 10th minute when he swept home a cross with an exquisite first-time effort. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juventus provisionally went top of the Serie A standings with a 3-1 home win over Lazio on Saturday thanks to a brace from Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Victory moved Juve up to 10 points from four games, a point ahead of both Inter Milan and AC Milan who play each other later on Saturday. Lazio, which finished runner-up last season, is 15th with just three points so far.

Juve took the lead through Vlahovic in the 10th minute when he swept home a cross with an exquisite first-time effort before Federico Chiesa made it 2-0 with his third goal of the season when he netted with an angled shot to the near post.

Premier League: Liverpool goes top with 3-1 win at Wolves

Lazio halved the deficit in the second half when an error in possession from Juve allowed Luis Alberto to pounce. With space to shoot, the Spanish midfielder pulled the trigger and beat keeper Wojciech Szczesny with a curling effort from distance.

But any optimism of a potential comeback evaporated two minutes later as Vlahovic restored the two-goal cushion when he chested down a long ball, opened up space in front of two defenders with a touch and fired home from the edge of the box. 

