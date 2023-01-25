Football

Bundesliga: Leipzig flattens Schalke 6-1 to move into second place

Reuters
25 January, 2023 08:59 IST
Leipzig’s players celebrate their 5th goal by Dani Olmo during the German Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig. | Photo Credit: Martin Meissner

RB Leipzig fired four first-half goals past bottom club Schalke 04 en route to a 6-1 demolition on Tuesday to climb into second place in the Bundesliga behind leaders Bayern Munich and stretch its unbeaten run to 15 matches across all competitions.

Andre Silva opened its account in the seventh minute and Benjamin Henrichs rifled in their second goal eight minutes later.

There was more misery to come for Schalke, who won promotion last season, with Silva bagging his second goal of the evening a minute before the break and Timo Werner also getting on the scoresheet in first-half stoppage time.

Schalke’s Soichiro Kozuki pulled a goal back in the 56th minute as Leipzig briefly eased off but they still scored twice late in the game through Dani Olmo in the 83rd and Yussuf Poulsen’s curled shot six minutes later.

Leipzig is on 32 points while Bayern, on 35, hosts Cologne later on Tuesday.

Schalke has now lost 10 of their last 11 league matches and is in last place on nine points. 

