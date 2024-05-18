MagazineBuy Print

Leverkusen becomes first Bundesliga team to go all season without defeat

Xabi Alonso’s treble-chasing team also stretched their European record unbeaten run across all competitions this season to 51 matches.

Published : May 18, 2024 21:19 IST , LEVERKUSEN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Leverkusen’s players celebrate with the trophy as they won the German Bundesliga.
infoIcon

Champions Bayer Leverkusen edged past Augsburg 2-1 on the last matchday on Saturday to become the first team in the history of the Bundesliga to complete a full season without a loss.

Xabi Alonso’s treble-chasing team also stretched their European record unbeaten run across all competitions this season to 51 matches.

Victor Boniface intercepted a ball from Augsburg keeper Tomas Koubek to tap in for the lead in the 12th minute before Robert Andrich, part of Germany’s Euro 2024 preliminary squad, doubled the advantage from close range in the 27th.

Augsburg cut the deficit with Mert Komur just past the hour.

Leverkusen, which faces Atalanta in the Europa League final on Wednesday and also take on Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final on May 25, finished in top spot on 90 points, 17 ahead of second-placed VfB Stuttgart.

