Nadiem Amiri accepts opponent's apology for ‘ugly words’

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri has accepted an apology from a Union Berlin player who verbally abused him when the Bundesliga teams played Friday.

“He came to me in the changing room after the game," Amiri said Saturday on Leverkusen’s website. "There were ugly words on the pitch said in the heat of the moment that he’s very sorry for. He credibly assured me of that and therefore the matter is now dealt with for me.”

ALSO READ| Lazio eyes Champions League after 3-0 derby win over Roma

Union’s late 1-0 win ended with Amiri angrily approaching Union midfielder Florian Hubner and pointing his finger in Hubner's face after the final whistle. Union coach Urs Fischer attempted to console the furious Amiri.

Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah told broadcaster DAZN that Amiri was abused by an opponent who used a racially charged term referring to the Germany midfielder’s Afghan background.

“It doesn’t belong on the football pitch, no matter how emotional things get,” Tah said. “It’s the most bitter part of the evening. I hope there are consequences.”

ALSO READ| League leaders Man Utd men, women face champions Liverpool and Chelsea

Fischer missed the incident.

“I heard there were words on the pitch that have no place on the pitch,” Fischer said.

Neither Amiri nor Tah referred to the Union player by name.