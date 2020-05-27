Der Klassiker: Kimmich stunner seals three points for Bayern

Joshua Kimmich's sweet first-half lob gave leader Bayern Munich a 1-0 win at second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Tuesday to close in on the league title with a seven-point advantage over its rival and six games left in the season.

Kimmich sent a perfectly-weighted chip over stranded keeper Roman Buerki in the 43rd minute as the champions landed a big win, at an empty stadium that normally seats 80,000 fans, in its quest for a record-extending eighth straight league crown.

Bayern, which has now won seven straight league matches, is on 64 points with Dortmund still on 57. RB Leipzig, which faces Hertha Berlin on Wednesday, is third with 54.

The Bundesliga became the first major league to restart 10 days ago after a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with games played without supporters to reduce the risk of infection.

It all started well for hosts Dortmund, which was on a six-game winning streak going into the match, with teenage sensation Erling Haaland almost scoring in the opening seconds as Bayern's Jerome Boateng had to clear the ball off the line.

The visitor gradually found its footing and had its own effort cleared off the line when Dortmund defender Lukasz Piszczek denied Serge Gnabry from five metres.

In a fluid and entertaining first half Norway international Haaland should have done better when he was sent through in the 33rd minute with Alphonso Davies stealing the ball away.

It was Kimmich's delightful effort that settled the game when he spotted Buerki off his line and superbly chipped the ball from the edge of the box over the keeper.

Bayern stayed in control after the break and an injury meant Dortmund lost Haaland, who earlier had another effort deflected wide by Boateng's elbow, with 18 minutes left.

Dortmund's Mo Dahoud tried his luck from outside the box but visiting keeper Manuel Neuer, on his 400th league appearance, managed to preserve his clean sheet before team mate Robert Lewandowski hit the post in the 83rd for Bayern.