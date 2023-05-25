Bundesliga

How many times have Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund won the Bundesliga?

Dortmund is on the cusp of winning the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012. It is on 70 points, heading into the final match of the season- two ahead of defending champion Bayern Munich.

Julian Brandt of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s third goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena on May 21, 2023 in Augsburg, Germany.

Julian Brandt of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s third goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena on May 21, 2023 in Augsburg, Germany. | Photo Credit: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund is on the cusp of winning the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2012. It is on 70 points, heading into the final match of the season- two points ahead of defending champion Bayern Munich.

The most straightforward way for Dortmund to break Bayern’s 10-year Bundesliga dominance is to win its last league match against Mainz.

Before getting into the league wins of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the following is a brief history of how the Bundesliga came into existence.

The history of the Bundesliga explained

The Bundesliga was created in 1963. Before its inception, German football was segregated into regional tiers that represented Berlin and the north, the south, southwest, and west of West Germany. From those tiers, the top two teams from each region would qualify for a second stage and battle it out for the crown of becoming national champion.

Germany was split into two parts until its unification in 1990. Before that, the East region had its own system from 1948 to 1991. The DS-Oberliga, which was later renamed the Fußball Oberliga DFV in 1958, was the top division out of the three that constituted the Eastern League structure.

Before Germany’s unification, football was mostly amateur or semi-professional. The merging of the country saw the advent of a professional approach towards football.

The formation of the Bundesliga has not only been attributed to a desire to professionalise the sport in Germany but also to stop the best players from heading abroad and to revive the fortunes of the national team following their 1962 FIFA World Cup exit at the hands of hosts Chile at the quarter-final stage.

How many times have Borussia Dortmund won the Bundesliga?

Since the inception of the Bundesliga in 1963, Dortmund has won the Bundesliga a total of five times. Overall, it has won the German first-division title eight times.

Years won
1956, 1957, 1963, 1994–95, 1995–96, 2001–02, 2010–11, 2011–12

How many times has Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga?

Bayern Munich has won the Bundesliga the most number of times. Having won the German top division just once in 1932, it won the title 31 times in the Bundesliga era (after 1963).

Years won
1932, 1968–69, 1971–72, 1972–73, 1973–74, 1979–80, 1980–81, 1984–85, 1985–86, 1986–87, 1988–89, 1989–90, 1993–94, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2007–08, 2009–10, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2021–22

