Bayern Munich coach Flick wants to leave at end of season

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said on Saturday he had told the team and club bosses that he wanted to leave the German champions at the end of the season.

"The situation is I told the team today that I informed the club during the week that I wanted to get out of my contract at the end of the season," Flick told Sky television after his team's 3-2 victory oer VfL Wolfsburg.

Flick has led Bayern to six titles in the past 10 months, and the Bavarians are seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table with five games remaining, on course for a record-extending ninth consecutive league crown.