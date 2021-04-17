Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bayern Munich coach Flick wants to leave at end of season Flick has led Bayern to six titles in the past 10 months, and the Bavarians are seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table with five games remaining. Reuters 17 April, 2021 22:16 IST Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has a contract with the club until 2023. - Reuters Reuters 17 April, 2021 22:16 IST Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said on Saturday he had told the team and club bosses that he wanted to leave the German champions at the end of the season."The situation is I told the team today that I informed the club during the week that I wanted to get out of my contract at the end of the season," Flick told Sky television after his team's 3-2 victory oer VfL Wolfsburg.READ| Musiala brace hands Bayern nervy win over Wolfsburg Flick has led Bayern to six titles in the past 10 months, and the Bavarians are seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table with five games remaining, on course for a record-extending ninth consecutive league crown. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.