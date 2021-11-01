Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Berlin derby in German Cup, Dortmund drawn at St. Pauli Union Berlin will play city rival Hertha Berlin in the third round of the German Cup, while defending champion Borussia Dortmund faces an enticing game at second-division cult club St. Pauli. AP BERLIN 01 November, 2021 10:22 IST Draw for the third round of the German Cup was announced on Sunday. - GETTY IMAGES AP BERLIN 01 November, 2021 10:22 IST Union Berlin will play city rival Hertha Berlin in the third round of the German Cup, while defending champion Borussia Dortmund faces an enticing game at second-division cult club St. Pauli.Sunday’s draw also pitted Borussia Mönchengladbach — which knocked Bayern Munich out Wednesday with a 5-0 win — against second-tier Hannover. It will be a repeat of the 1992 final, which Hannover won on penalties. The draw is set for the last 16Happy with your team's tie? #DFBPokal #Berlin2022 pic.twitter.com/dj7X0YYfJa— The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) October 31, 2021 Leipzig hosts second-division club Hansa Rostock, Bochum welcomes Bundesliga rival Mainz, Cologne plays Hamburger SV, and Hoffenheim hosts Freiburg.Third-division club 1860 Munich is the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and it was dealt a home game against second-division team Karlsruher SC.The games will be played January 18-19. Read more stories on Bundesliga. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :