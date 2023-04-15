Bundesliga: Dortmund concedes late equaliser at Stuttgart; misses chance to get level with Bayern

Wasteful Borussia Dortmund conceded a stoppage-time equaliser from Silas Katompa Mvumpa in a dramatic finale to draw 3-3 at 10-man VfB Stuttgart on Saturday and miss the chance to go joint top of the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

The visitor thought it had snatched victory in the topsy-turvy encounter with its stoppage time goal through Gio Reyna to make it 3-2.

But Silas slipped in to snatch the late goal and punish Dortmund for also squandering a 2-0 lead earlier in the game.

It had all started so well for the visitor when Sebastien Haller turned in Donyell Malen’s cutback in the 26th minute to put Dortmund ahead.

It added another in the 33rd as Malen scored for the fourth straight league game before Stuttgart was left with 10 men following the dismissal of defender Konstantinos Mavropanos following a second booking just before halftime.

Dortmund hit the woodwork four minutes after the restart through Jude Bellingham but instead of making sure of the three points, it inexplicably eased off and allowed the hosts to come back late in the game.

Stuttgart pulled a goal back through substitute Tanguy Coulibaly’s deflected effort in the 78th minute and with Dortmund in disarray, Josha Vagnoman levelled with a shot from inside the box six minutes later.

But the late drama was not over yet with Reyna again giving Dortmund hope of catching leader Bayern Munich, which drew 1-1 against Hoffenheim, with its third goal of the afternoon in stoppage time.

But Silas responded after he was given far too much space in the box as Dortmund failed to clear the ball, and bagged the equaliser for the ecstatic home team.

Dortmund is on 57 points, two behind Bayern, and six ahead of RB Leipzig which is third.