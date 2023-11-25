MagazineBuy Print

Dortmund stage comeback to beat Gladbach for first win in four matches

Rocco Reitz put the visitor in front in the 13th minute and Manu Kone thundered in his shot in the 28th but Dortmund responded almost instantly, with Marcel Sabitzer cutting the deficit two minutes later.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 22:42 IST , DORTMUND - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Borussia Dortmund players celebrates after the match against Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Borussia Dortmund players celebrates after the match against Borussia Moenchengladbach. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
infoIcon

Borussia Dortmund players celebrates after the match against Borussia Moenchengladbach. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Borussia Dortmund scored three goals in 15 minutes in the first half to power back from two goals down and beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-2 on Saturday for its first win in the last four Bundesliga matches.

The hosts, which face AC Milan in the Champions League next week, had found itself 2-0 down after Gladbach’s strong start.

Rocco Reitz put the visitor in front in the 13th minute and Manu Kone thundered in his shot in the 28th but Dortmund responded almost instantly, with Marcel Sabitzer cutting the deficit two minutes later.

With Gladbach unable to keep possession, the host needed just two more minutes to equalise with Niclas Fuellkrug’s fourth goal of the season.

READ MORE: Premier League: Liverpool grabs 1-1 draw with Manchester City in top-of-the-table clash

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens completed its three-goal comeback on the stroke of halftime, finishing off a quick passing move.

Dortmund kept up the pressure after the break with Marco Reus hitting the woodwork and Germany international Fuellkrug coming close as well with a short-range header.

Dortmund survived some late Gladbach pressure and scored again on the break with Donyell Malen tapping into an empty goal in stoppage time.

The win lifted Dortmund to 24 points in fourth place, 10 points off leader Bayer Leverkusen.

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Borussia Dortmund /

Marco Reus /

Bayer Leverkusen /

Marcel Sabitzer

Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

