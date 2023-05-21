How can Dortmund win the Bundesliga title after Bayern stumble?

For the first time in a decade, the Bundesliga title looks to give Borussia Dortmund instead of Bayern Munich.

Bayern and Dortmund met in the Der Klassiker but the defending champion humbled the challenger with a 4-2 win. Dortmund’s draw with Bochum and Bayern’s win over Hertha Berlin saw the Bavarians cement their lead on top of the Bundesliga table.

However, RB Leipzig shocked the 31-time Bundesliga champion with a 3-1 win, giving an advantage for Dortmund to capitalise.

How does the points table look now?

Borussia Dortmund sits one points behind Bayern Munich at kick-off (between BVB and Augsburg). Bayern Munich is at the top of the Bundesliga table with 68 points while Borussia Dortmund sits second with one game in hand.

Team Played Won Drew Lost GD Points Bayern Munich 33 20 8 5 53 68 Borussia Dortmund 33 21 5* 7 36 68*

Who has won the Bundesliga the most number of times?

Bayern Munich has won the Bundesliga the most number of times. Having won the German top division just once in 1932, it won the title 31 times in the Bundesliga era (after 1963).

Has Dortmund ever won Bundesliga?

Yes. Dortmund has won the Bundesliga five times and the German first-division a total of eight times. After 1963, the top-division was renamed as the German Bundesliga and its last title win was in the 2011-12 season.

How can Dortmund win the Bundesliga title from here?

Bayern Munich has only one game left while Dortmund has two, with the latter in action against Augsburg tonight. Borussia Dortmund has not won the German Bundesliga since 2012.

Dortmund will win the title if: