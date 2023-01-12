Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann said injured star forward Sadio Mane will “come back a bit earlier” and may figure in the Champions League last 16 clash against Paris Saint Germain.

Also Read Bayern Munich needs a keeper after Neuer injury, says coach Nagelsmann

How did mane get injured?

The Senegal forward had sustained an injury to his right fibula while playing against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga in the last round of league matches before the FIFA World Cup. It forced Mane to withdraw from Qatar 2022, denting hopes of the Lions of Teranga.

Speaking on Thursday from Bayern’s winter training camp in Qatar, Nagelsmann told reporters Mane was making better than expected progress.

“He (Mane) is an important player. When everything goes well, it could be that he’s there against Paris,” Nagelsmann said. “But we will see. In my mind, I’m not counting on him for the first game against Paris.”

How many goals has Mane scored for Bayern?

Mane has scored six goals and made three assists in the league since making the move from Liverpool to Bayern in the summer.

Six-time Champions League winner Bayern travel to Paris for the first leg clash on February 14, with the return fixture in Munich taking place on March 8.

(with inputs from AFP)