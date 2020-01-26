Cadiz CF signs MoU with AIFF, returns with scouting project

Segunda division's Cadiz CF announced an association with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to launch the AIFF Masters, which will provide students with experiential learning opportunities on aspects of football in India and globally. The program will be set across Mumbai, New Delhi and Cadiz.

It will allow students to participate in activities such as live tournament exposure, match staging and learn more about clubs and team management, leadership, sponsorship, marketing and more to improve their football knowledge.

Cadiz CF has also set trials to select young aspiring footballers from India to receive training from top coaches. Over a period of four weeks, from 18 January to 16 February, Cadiz will conduct trials in 22 cities across India to select students for the scholarship.

Following the success of the last two trials, attended by more than 300 students, Cadiz has organised these trials for the third time in the country. The trials, being organised in tier-I and tier-II cities, will have participation from over 2500 students.

Four coaches from Cadiz – Pablo Grandes, Francisco Arias, Alex Almeida and Joss Junckler along with Quique Gonzalez, director of grassroots football will be holding the trials. From the students who participated across three age categories (Age Groups: 11-14, 15-17 and 18-23), some of them will be selected to visit Cadiz.