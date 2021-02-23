Cagliari appoints Semplici as coach after sacking Di Francesco

Cagliari named Leonardo Semplici as the club's new head coach after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked following a run of 16 league games without a win, the Serie A side said on Monday.

A 1-0 home defeat against fellow struggler Torino on Friday was the final straw, with the loss leaving the Sardinians languishing down in 18th in the standings having amassed 15 points, five from the safety zone, from 23 games this season.

"The club have also parted company with assistant coach Francesco Calzona, assistants Stefano Romano and Giancarlo Marini, fitness coach Nicandro Vizoco and psychologist Gianmaria Palumbo," a club statement said.

"The club thanks all of them for their contribution, commitment, and professionalism."

Cagliari said Semplici has signed a contract until June 2022.