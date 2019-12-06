Football Football Cardiff appeal over Sala payment set to go before CAS Cardiff City's appeal against paying the first instalment of six million euros (6.7 million) to Nantes for Emiliano Sala is expected to be heard next spring. AFP Lausanne 06 December, 2019 00:07 IST Emiliano Sala - AFP AFP Lausanne 06 December, 2019 00:07 IST Cardiff City's appeal against paying the first instalment of six million euros (6.7 million) to Nantes for Emiliano Sala is expected to be heard next spring.The appeal will go before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne although a final decision is not expected before June 2020, the tribunal said in a statement Thursday.The Argentine, 28, died when the light aircraft he was travelling in from France to Britain crashed into the English Channel in January.Cardiff and Nantes were unable to reach an amicable conclusion on the financial aspects of the move, so the case came before the Players' Status Committee of FIFA.The world governing body announced on September 30 that Cardiff must pay an initial six million euros to the French club. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos