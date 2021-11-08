'This is it': Lloyd's career ends as Gotham falls to Red Stars

Twice World Cup winner Carli Lloyd walked off the pitch for the last time on Sunday, as the Chicago Red Stars beat her NJ/NY Gotham FC 1-0 in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) quarterfinals.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist donned the national team jersey for the last time last month in a friendly against South Korea, ending her international career as the second most-capped player in world football.

Her club career came to a disappointing end as Chicago forward Mal Pugh scored the decisive goal at SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Chicago, but the 39-year-old said she was proud after helping Gotham to its first post-season appearance since 2013.

READ: WSL: Little leads Arsenal to 4-0 win over West Ham

"We played really well today, we really turned this club around and I'm very excited to see the future of this club," said Lloyd.

"I'm proud, you know, and I'm sad as well because this is it," she added.

The two-time FIFA Player of the Year has said she plans to stay involved in football after her competitive career and reiterated that pledge on Sunday.

"Although I won't be on the field ever again, I'm going to help this game grow," she said.