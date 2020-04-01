Ceballos uncertain on Arsenal future and 'wants to be important'

Dani Ceballos recognises he faces an uncertain future at Arsenal and wants to "be important for my new team".

Spain midfielder Ceballos is on a season-long loan at the Gunners from Real Madrid, a deal which is due to expire on June 30.

With nearly all of European football on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen when or even if the season will be finished and what the situation is for players like Ceballos if the campaign heads into July.

Ceballos has had a hit-and-miss time at Arsenal, missing chunks of the season due to injury, but had worked his way into Mikel Arteta's plans before the Premier League ground to a halt.

And the 23-year-old is unsure how things will pan out.

"I finish my contract on June 30 but I would have to [continue to] play for Arsenal [when football returns]. I don't know how [that would work with his loan technically having finished]," he told El Chiringuito de Jugones.

"It would be irresponsible from my side to talk about my future. The most important thing will be to be important for my new team.

"I came to Arsenal to be an important player but in the last month that all disappeared [due to coronavirus stopping football]."

In January, it was reported Valencia was interested in taking over Ceballos' loan, while he has also been linked with Sevilla.

However, the latter move is not one that particularly appeals given he used to play for Sevilla's fierce rival Real Betis.

"I knew about Valencia's interest in having my services. There was also talk of Sevilla and Betis," he added.

"When they connect you with these teams it is for a reason. I am very Betis and it would be difficult for me to play for Sevilla.

"I would only play for Betis, it is my team and the one that gave me the opportunity to be a footballer. I did not get to speak with Julen Lopetegui to sign for Sevilla."